Hong Kong stocks open with losses

Hong Kong, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares started on a negative note Tuesday as investors ignored a record close on Wall Street and took their cash off the table after a recent run-up.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

29 percent, or 80.72 points, to 27,466.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 4.90 points, to 2,970.59 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 percent, or 0.97 points, to 1,645.72.