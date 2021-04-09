Hong Kong stocks open with more gains

Hong Kong, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's strong gains Friday, tracking yet another record performance on Wall Street, with traders growing hopeful for the upcoming earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.50 percent, or 144.37 points, to 29,152.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.20 percent, or 7.11 points, to 3,475.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.25 percent, or 5.63 points, to 2,252.32.