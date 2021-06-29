Hong Kong stocks open with small gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following another record close on Wall Street but traders were moving cautiously as they monitor fresh virus flare-ups in parts of the world.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 23.59 points, to 29,291.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.13 percent, or 4.69 points, to 3,601.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.34 points, to 2,468.00.