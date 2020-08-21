Hong Kong stocks open with strong gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with a healthy advance, rebounding slightly from the previous day's big drop, following another record-setting session on Wall Street.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.

87 percent, or 215.74 points, to 25,007.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.49 percent, or 16.33 points, to 3,380.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.73 percent, or 16.36 points, to 2,242.08.

