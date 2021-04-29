UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open With Strong Gains

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks open with strong gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied out of the blocks Thursday morning following the Federal Reserve's upbeat outlook on the US economy and its pledge to stick to its ultra-low monetary policy despite rising inflation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.68 percent, or 196.87 points, to 29,268.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.01 points to 3,458.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.01 point to 2,300.93.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

