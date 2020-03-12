Hong Kong stocks plunge 3.81% by break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Thursday's morning session almost four percent down after Donald Trump banned European travel to the US, ramping up fears about a global recession.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.

81 percent, or 962.55 points to 24,269.06 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.34 percent, or 39.72 points, to 2,928.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.76 percent, or 32.66 points, to 1,826.73.