Hong Kong stocks plunge after fresh Wall St sell-off

Hong Kong, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open of business Wednesday morning following another rout on Wall Street that hammered tech firms.

The Hang Sang Index dropped 1.34 percent, or 328.92 points, to 24.295.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.07 percent, or 35.42 points, to 3,281.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.33 percent, or 29.81 points, to 2,218.40.