Hong Kong, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled in Friday's morning session, in line with a sharp sell-off across Asia following hefty losses on Wall Street as traders cashed in some of the huge gains enjoyed in recent months.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.83 percent, or 456.42 points to 24,551.18 by the break.