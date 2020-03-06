UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Plunge In Morning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks plunge in morning

Hong Kong, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two percent Friday morning, in line with a rout across world markets as fears over the spreading coronavirus trump global moves to mitigate the economic impact.

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.15 percent, or 574.44 points, to 26,193.43 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.98 percent, or 30.03 points, to 3,041.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.51 percent, or 9.85 points, to 1,919.59.

