Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares slumped Tuesday in line with other Asian markets following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as investors grow concerned about an expected spike in inflation that could force central banks to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.15 percent, or 613.45 points, to 27,982.21.