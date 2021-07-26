UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Plunge Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks plunge Monday

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks continued a downward spiral on Monday as the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) lost 4.13 percent to finish at 26,192.32 points, the lowest level in seven months.

Turnover of the main board totaled 268.24 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 34 billion U.S. dollars).

The HSI has dropped by about 10 percent since the end of June.

Ronald Wan, chief executive of Partners Capital International, said Monday's decline added to the bearish performance of the market over the past weeks as strengthened regulatory efforts have impacted business evaluation.

The technology sector facing tougher anti-monopoly rules led the decline on Monday, with the Hang Seng tech index down 6.57 percent to 6,790.96 points.

Internet conglomerate Tencent slumped 7.72 percent, and online life services platform Meituan stumbled 13.76 percent. E-commerce giant Alibaba dropped 6.38 percent.

The educational companies also suffered as the central government has moved to regulate off-campus tutoring in the mainland. New Oriental, a leading educational service provider, plunged 47.02 percent.

Related Topics

Technology Business Hong Kong June Stocks Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

8 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

8 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

10 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

10 minutes ago

South Korea secure 9th successive Olympic gold med ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.