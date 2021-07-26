Hong Kong stocks plunge Monday

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks continued a downward spiral on Monday as the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) lost 4.13 percent to finish at 26,192.32 points, the lowest level in seven months.

Turnover of the main board totaled 268.24 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 34 billion U.S. dollars).

The HSI has dropped by about 10 percent since the end of June.

Ronald Wan, chief executive of Partners Capital International, said Monday's decline added to the bearish performance of the market over the past weeks as strengthened regulatory efforts have impacted business evaluation.

The technology sector facing tougher anti-monopoly rules led the decline on Monday, with the Hang Seng tech index down 6.57 percent to 6,790.96 points.

Internet conglomerate Tencent slumped 7.72 percent, and online life services platform Meituan stumbled 13.76 percent. E-commerce giant Alibaba dropped 6.38 percent.

The educational companies also suffered as the central government has moved to regulate off-campus tutoring in the mainland. New Oriental, a leading educational service provider, plunged 47.02 percent.