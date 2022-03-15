UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Plunge More Than 3% At Open On Tech Rout

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 3% at open on tech rout

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged again Tuesday, extending the previous day's tech-fuelled rout that came after China locked down the tech hub of Shenzhen.

Traders are also fretting over possible sanctions if Beijing reacts to Russia's plea for military help in its Ukraine invasion, which could lead to measures against Chinese firms including possible sanctions.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.07 percent, or 600.48 points, to 18,931.18.

The Shanghai Composite Index dived 0.97 percent, or 31.17 points, to 3,192.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.87 percent, or 18.38 points, to 2,091.09.

The Hang Seng Index dived five percent Monday as the Hang Seng Tech Index was pummelled 11 percent after China said it would lock down Shenzhen to contain a Covid outbreak.

The crisis has further rattled Hong Kong investors who have had to contend with China's regulatory crackdown on the private sector, with once-flying technology companies often in the crosshairs.

Chinese firms listed in the United States were battered last week owing to concerns about a crackdown by authorities there.

A gauge of Chinese firms listed in New York plunged 11 percent Monday, with ecommerce giants Alibaba and JD.com down around 10 percent.

A "material rerating for China tech may need to see a shift in regulatory tone", Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, said, adding that interplay between Moscow and Beijing would be closely followed.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Lead New York United States Hub May Stocks

Recent Stories

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

8 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

8 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

8 hours ago
 DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas ..

DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

8 hours ago
 AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik ..

Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik Ahmed Bhachar

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>