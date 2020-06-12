Hong Kong stocks plunge more than two percent at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning following a huge sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by worries about the economic recovery from lockdowns and on concerns about a second wave of infections in parts of the United States.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.29 percent, or 559.45 points, to 23,920.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.51 percent, or 44.09 points, to 2,876.80, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.99 percent, or 37.04 points to 1,828.26.