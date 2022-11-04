Hong Kong stocks rally 5% in morning

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped five percent Friday morning, building on a rally this week fuelled by speculation China will begin winding back some of its strict zero-Covid policies.

The Hang Seng Index surged 5.00 percent, or 766.47 points, to 16,105.96.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.88 percent, or 56.36 points, to 3,054.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 2.04 percent, or 40.04 points, to 2,007.43.

Hong Kong's gains were boosted by a rally in tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent, while tourism-linked companies such as Macau casinos and airlines also advanced.

The gains come after an unverified statement earlier this week suggested officials in Beijing had formed a committee to discuss changes to the Covid policy.

A shift away from zero-Covid would provide a much-needed boost to the economy, which has seen growth slashed by a series of lockdowns in the country's biggest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing.