Hong Kong stocks rally at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent after opening Monday morning as data showed a better-than-expected improvement in China's services sector during August.

The Hang Sang Index rose 1.

22 percent, or 310.43 points, to 25,732.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 12.74 points, to 3,416.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.45 percent, or 10.40 points, to 2,316.02.