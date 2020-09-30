Hong Kong stocks rally at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning with healthy gains following another batch of data indicating China's economic recovery remains on track.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

17 percent, or 273.36 points, to 23,548.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 8.35 points, to 3,232.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.32 percent, or 6.97 points, to 2,155.43.