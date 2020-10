Hong Kong, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged more than two percent at the start of trade Monday as investors returned from an extended weekend break with news that Donald Trump's health appeared to be improving after he tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.47 percent, or 580.34 points, to 24,039.39.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.