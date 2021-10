(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent at the open of business Thursday on news that US lawmakers were edging towards a deal to raise the country's borrowing limit and avert a catastrophic default.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.56 percent, or 372.83 points, to 24,339.32.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.