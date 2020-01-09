Hong Kong stocks rally at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning with hefty gains, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as tensions between the US and Iran ease.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.00 percent, or 279.

73 points, at 28,367.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 percent, or 15.75 points, to 3,082.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.84 percent, or 14.89 points, to 1,784.47.