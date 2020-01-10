UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rally At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks on Friday extended the previous day's rally, taking the lead from a Wall Street record as traders turn their attention from easing US-Iran tensions to the outlook for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 percent, or 104.14 points, to 28,665.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 percent, or 7.41 points, to 3,102.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 percent, or 4.77 points, to 1,805.41.

