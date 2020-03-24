Hong Kong stocks rally at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent at the start of trade Tuesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to ramp up bond-buying in a bid to support the US economy during the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.44 percent, or 747.15 points, to 22,443.28.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.83 percent, or 48.69 points, to 2,708.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.76 percent, or 28.77 points, to 1,660.65.