Hong Kong stocks rally extends into fourth day

Hong Kong, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent at the open Thursday, pushing this week's rally into a fourth day on optimism over lockdowns easing, though investors will be keeping an eye on any protests in the city on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The Hang Seng Index 1.31 percent, or 318.22 points, to 24,643.84.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 percent, or 8.53 points, to 2,931.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange 0.35 percent, or 6.44 points, to 1,853.82.