UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rally Extends Into Fourth Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally extends into fourth day

Hong Kong, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares climbed more than one percent at the open Thursday, pushing this week's rally into a fourth day on optimism over lockdowns easing, though investors will be keeping an eye on any protests in the city on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The Hang Seng Index 1.31 percent, or 318.22 points, to 24,643.84.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 percent, or 8.53 points, to 2,931.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange 0.35 percent, or 6.44 points, to 1,853.82.

Related Topics

Exchange Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

7 hours ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

8 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.