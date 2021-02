Hong Kong, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session with strong gains as traders returned to buying after last week's sell-off, with weak economic data out of China lifting hopes authorities will unveil fresh support measures.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.91 percent, or 538.90 points, to 28,822.61.