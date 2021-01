(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session Monday with healthy gains, extending last week's advance on optimism over the economic outlook for the new year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 percent, or 203.48 points, to 27,434.61.