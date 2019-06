(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Wednesday as Donald Trump fuelled trade hopes after saying he and Xi Jinping will discuss their tariffs row at the G20 summit next week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.37 percent, or 651.56 points, to 28,150.33 by the break.