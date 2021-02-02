Hong Kong stocks rally out of blocks

Hong Kong, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday morning, building on the previous day's surge as investors return to their buying ways after last week's rout.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

68 percent, or 485.26 points, to 29,378.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.16 percent, or 5.52 points, to 3,510.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.15 percent, or 3.44 points, to 2,365.84.