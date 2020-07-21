UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rally Out Of Blocks

Hong Kong stocks rally out of blocks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong opened more than one percent higher Tuesday on hopes for a virus vaccine after promising results in early tests.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.47 percent, or 369.07 points, to 25,427.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.49 percent, or 16.40 points, to 3,330.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.25 percent, or 5.49 points, to 2,222.19.

