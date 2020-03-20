Hong Kong stocks rebound more than 2.5% at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2.5 percent at the open on Friday as investors welcomed massive stimulus measures unveiled to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.

55 percent, or 552.59 points, to 22,261.72 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.99 percent, or 26.66 points, to 2,728.79 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange opened 1.10 percent higher, up 18.58 points, at 1,701.51.