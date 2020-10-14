UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Reopen With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks reopen with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors returned from a typhoon-induced break to play catch-up a day after the release of forecast-beating Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 percent, or 159.17 points, to 24,808.85.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 6.13 points, to 3,353.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.13 percent, or 2.95 points, to 2,301.24.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

42 seconds ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.