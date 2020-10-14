Hong Kong stocks reopen with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors returned from a typhoon-induced break to play catch-up a day after the release of forecast-beating Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 percent, or 159.17 points, to 24,808.85.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 6.13 points, to 3,353.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.13 percent, or 2.95 points, to 2,301.24.