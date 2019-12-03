Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

Hong Kong, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot Tuesday, weighed by fresh trade worries after the US reimposed aluminium tariffs on Argentina and Brazil and threatened France with 100 percent levies over its digital tax.

The Hang Seng index shed 0.49 percent, or 128.75 points, to 26,315.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.21 percent, or 5.93 points, to 2,869.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.31 percent, or 4.94 points, to 1,591.66.