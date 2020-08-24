Hong Kong stocks rise at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started Monday with healthy gains following another record performance on Wall Street, with focus this week on a meeting of the world's central bankers.

The Hang Sang Index climbed 0.

95 percent, or 238.95 points, to 25,352.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 percent, or 10.43 points, to 3,391.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.52 percent, or 11.74 points, to 2,261.69.