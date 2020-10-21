Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, tracking a rally on Wall Street and fuelled by fresh hopes of a US stimulus breakthrough.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.51 percent, or 126.

00 points, to 24,695.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.04 points, to 3,332.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.06 percent, or 1.44 points, to 2,280.82.