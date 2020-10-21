UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, tracking a rally on Wall Street and fuelled by fresh hopes of a US stimulus breakthrough.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.51 percent, or 126.

00 points, to 24,695.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.04 points, to 3,332.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.06 percent, or 1.44 points, to 2,280.82.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

7 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

8 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

8 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

8 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.