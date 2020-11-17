UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with more gains after a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective against the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 percent, or 133.42 points, to 26,515.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.18 points to 3,347.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.21 points, to 2,288.61.

