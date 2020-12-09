Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks recovered Wednesday from two days of losses, tracking more records on Wall Street as investors cheered signs of progress on a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

78 percent, or 205.86 points, to 26,510.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 percent, or 5.90 points, to 3,416.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 2.90 points, to 2,296.88.