Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tracked another record lead from Wall Street Friday morning on growing hopes for further US stimulus measures after the Democrats took control of Capitol Hill.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

30 percent, or 81.51 points, to 27,630.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.49 points to 3,577.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.13 percent, or 3.25 points, to 2,429.91.