Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors keep tabs on rising virus infections while awaiting news on a new US stimulus bill.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

12 percent, or 32.57 points, to 28,309.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.94 points, to 3,613.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.19 percent, or 4.70 points, to 2,424.66.