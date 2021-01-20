UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed again at Wednesday's open, extending the week's healthy rally on recovery hopes while investors also look ahead to the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 percent, or 152.13 points, to 29,794.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.26 points, to 3,564.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.28 points, to 2,379.93.

