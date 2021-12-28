Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Tuesday following strong gains on Wall Street as investors bet the economy can weather the latest surge of Covid-19 cases.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 29.15 points, or 0.

13 percent, to 23,252.91 in the first trading session since the Christmas break.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 2.31 points, or 0.06 percent to 3,618.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 4.91 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,499.11.