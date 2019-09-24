Hong Kong stocks rise at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in after six days of selling, with investors keeping tabs on progress of trade talks between China and the US.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.30 percent, or 77.81 points, to 26,300.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.40 points, to 2,979.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.40 points to 1,660.46.