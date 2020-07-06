Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started on the front foot Monday, building on last week's rally as investors eye the ongoing reopening of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

68 percent, or 172.42 points, to 25,545.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 percent, or 35.03 points, to 3,187.84 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.64 percent, or 12.98 points, to 2054.87.