Hong Kong stocks rise at the open

Hong Kong, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Thursday, following another strong lead from Wall Street as Omicron coronavirus fears lessen.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.97 percent, or 232.39 points, to 24,229.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.13 percent, or 4.56 points, to 3,642.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.13 percent, or 3.23 points, at 2,524.52.