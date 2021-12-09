Hong Kong Stocks Rise At The Open
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:30 AM
Hong Kong, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Thursday, following another strong lead from Wall Street as Omicron coronavirus fears lessen.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.97 percent, or 232.39 points, to 24,229.26.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.13 percent, or 4.56 points, to 3,642.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.13 percent, or 3.23 points, at 2,524.52.