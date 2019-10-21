Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with small gains after China's top negotiator hailed "substantial progress" in pushing through a partial trade deal with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

08 percent, or 21.84 points, to 26,741.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.14 percent, or 4.24 points, to 2,933.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, gaining 0.63 points to 1,616.09.