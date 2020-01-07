UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Rise In Opening Trade

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

Hong Kong, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, boosted by relief that middle East tensions have not escalated, while focus turns back to next week's planned China-US trade deal signing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 percent, or 126.49 points, to 28,352.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.08 points, to 3,085.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.18 percent, or 3.27 points, to 1,771.95.

