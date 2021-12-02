Hong Kong stocks rise to end losing streak

Hong Kong, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Wednesday to cap three days of Covid-fuelled losses as traders try to assess an expected quicker pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve as it looks to tame soaring inflation.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.78 percent, or 183.66 points, to 23,658.92.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 percent, or 13.00 points to 3,576.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.19 percent, or 4.88 points, to 2,524.14.