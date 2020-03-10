Hong Kong stocks see small bounce at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks staged a small recovery at the open Tuesday following the previous day's rout but investors remain on edge over the economic impact of the coronavirus and the crash in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.98 percent, or 245.22 points, to 25,285.68.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.83 percent, or 24.36 points, to 2,918.93 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.14 percent, 21.08 points, to 1,821.58.