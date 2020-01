(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two percent in the morning Tuesday after Moody's downgraded the city's credit rating, while traders were also spooked by a deadly SARS-like virus that is spreading in mainland China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.29 percent, or 659.87 points, to 28,136.04.