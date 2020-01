(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday morning more than two percent lower as traders returned from their Lunar New Year break with markets stung by the deadly virus that has infected more people in mainland China than SARS.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.36 percent, or 660.09 points, to 27,289.55.