Hong Kong, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares plunged Friday morning, with market heavyweight Tencent leading losses after Donald Trump signed an executive order barring US residents from doing any business with the firm's social media platform WeChat, adding to tensions with China.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.27 percent, or 566.15 points, to 24,364.43.