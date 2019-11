(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank more than two percent in Monday morning's session, with investors spooked by fresh violent protests across the city in which at least one person was shot by a police officer.

The Hang Seng index slipped 2.10 percent, or 580.59 points, to 27,070.55.