Hong Kong, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares suffered steep losses Monday morning on fears of a renewed trade war between China and the US after Donald Trump hit out at Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.84 percent, or 947.41 points, to 23,696.18 by the break.